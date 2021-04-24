REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.85% of REGENXBIO worth $31,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

