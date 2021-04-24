Ren Reaches Market Capitalization of $767.72 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $767.72 million and approximately $85.38 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

