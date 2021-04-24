renBTC Hits Market Cap of $641.60 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $641.60 million and approximately $32.16 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $50,852.77 or 0.99944630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00062879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00090941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.37 or 0.00643410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.78 or 0.07705783 BTC.

renBTC Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

