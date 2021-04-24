Render Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.09 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Render Token has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $127.62 million and $10.09 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00091156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00661464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.15 or 0.07469582 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.