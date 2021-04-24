Render Token Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $130.06 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.08 or 0.08132797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00638108 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

