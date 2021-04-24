renDOGE Trading Down 4.8% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $827,871.29 and $1.62 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.01017059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,788.33 or 1.00073141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.00599106 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

