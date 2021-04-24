Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Repligen accounts for approximately 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Repligen worth $199,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.32. The stock had a trading volume of 302,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 266.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.79 and its 200-day moving average is $196.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

