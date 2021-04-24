REPO (REPO) Market Cap Hits $2.10 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $98,002.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00264323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.01009838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,791.28 or 0.99823772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.88 or 0.00603131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

