Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 843,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.03% of Republic Bancorp worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $45.33 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $945.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.