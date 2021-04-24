Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

NASDAQ:FRBK traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,379. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $234.88 million, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRBK. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

