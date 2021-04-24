Request (REQ) Price Down 39% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $108.35 million and $1.39 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00056214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00091239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.22 or 0.08203771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00643763 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

