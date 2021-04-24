Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 24th (LIN, LPL, LXU, NCBS, NCTKF, NGMS, NSANY, OCDDY, OCUP, OTIS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, April 24th:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $87.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

