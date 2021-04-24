ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Shares of RMD opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.56 and its 200-day moving average is $201.20. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

