Restore (LON:RST) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $364.30

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 364.30 ($4.76) and traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10). Restore shares last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03), with a volume of 105,262 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,925.00.

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.