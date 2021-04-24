Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.