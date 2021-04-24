Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,289 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 155,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

