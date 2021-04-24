Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.77 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 914,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $4,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $297,990. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.