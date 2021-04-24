Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $81.11 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 138.70%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

