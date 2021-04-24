Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.14 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.