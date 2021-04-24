Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 50,155 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,155 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.