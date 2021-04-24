Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 55,298 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of United States Steel worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

