Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 196.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.38% of Jack in the Box worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

JACK stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $121.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

