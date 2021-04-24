Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,032 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $187,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $318.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

