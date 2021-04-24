Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,964 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 207,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.20.

KSU opened at $301.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $302.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.