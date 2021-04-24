Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,749 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $205,404,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $182.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.98. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

