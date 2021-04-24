Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,328 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.