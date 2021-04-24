Reviewing Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) & Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Huaneng Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion 2.70 $585.34 million N/A N/A Huaneng Power International $24.94 billion 0.22 $110.89 million $0.04 351.75

Engie Brasil Energia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 24.86% 36.13% 8.58% Huaneng Power International 2.78% 3.50% 1.13%

Risk & Volatility

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Engie Brasil Energia and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 1 0 2.50 Huaneng Power International 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Huaneng Power International pays out 1,700.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Huaneng Power International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 10,431.2 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE SA.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, solar, gas, oil, biomass, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of cargo loading and storage, port, warehousing, and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. Further, it is involved in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of December 31, 2019, the company had controlled generating capacity of 106,924 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 93,676 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

