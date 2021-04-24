Reviewing Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) & Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) and Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Granite Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Granite Construction shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Granite Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A Granite Construction N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Aenza S.A.A. has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Construction has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and Granite Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Granite Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00

Granite Construction has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. Given Granite Construction’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than Aenza S.A.A..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Granite Construction’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aenza S.A.A. $1.22 billion 0.25 -$265.15 million N/A N/A Granite Construction $3.32 billion 0.54 $42.41 million N/A N/A

Granite Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Aenza S.A.A..

Summary

Granite Construction beats Aenza S.A.A. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant, as well as maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. The company was formerly known as GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. and changed its name to Aenza S.A.A. in November 2020. Aenza S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Surquillo, Peru.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports. The Water segment focuses on water-related construction and water management solutions, as well as provides trenchless cured-in-place pipe and storm water rehabilitation services. The Specialty segment constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, and power projects; and undertakes bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts. The Materials segment focuses on production of aggregates, asphalt, and construction related materials, as well as sanitary and storm water rehabilitation products, such as cured-in-place pipe felt and fiberglass-based lining tubes. The company also engages in the construction of streets, highways, mass transit facilities, trenchless and underground utilities, well drilling, dams, and other infrastructure-related projects. In addition, it performs site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. The company serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

