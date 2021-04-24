Reviewing Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Old National Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Huntington Bancshares 0 7 8 0 2.53

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 20.55%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus target price of $13.79, suggesting a potential downside of 7.48%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 22.51% 7.99% 1.07% Huntington Bancshares 15.34% 7.70% 0.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 3.44 $238.21 million $1.45 13.31 Huntington Bancshares $5.66 billion 2.69 $1.41 billion $1.27 11.73

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Old National Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Old National Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

