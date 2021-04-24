Reviewing Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Texas Instruments and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 36.24% 61.05% 28.06% Atomera N/A -83.69% -77.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and Atomera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 12.08 $5.02 billion $5.24 36.03 Atomera $530,000.00 948.17 -$13.30 million N/A N/A

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Instruments and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 6 15 0 2.44 Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $178.52, suggesting a potential downside of 5.45%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Atomera.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Atomera on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.