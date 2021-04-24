Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.