Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $50.51 on Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $50.51 or 0.00099561 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $212,088.82 and $46,772.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00262739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.61 or 0.99993331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00604387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

