RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.0923

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $23.78 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00055182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00091300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.01 or 0.00644405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.96 or 0.07703065 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

