Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Rite Aid worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE:RAD opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.