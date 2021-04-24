Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 10,618 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ecolab worth $83,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.78. 830,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average is $212.23.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

