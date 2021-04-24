Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 14,978 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of ANSYS worth $171,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1,722.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.73. 260,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.42 and its 200-day moving average is $348.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

