Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 4,272 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $63,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.90.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.21 on Friday, hitting $552.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $292.70 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

