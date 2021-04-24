Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,885 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.58% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $90,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. 570,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

