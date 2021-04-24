Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,443 shares during the quarter. Workiva comprises approximately 1.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.09% of Workiva worth $135,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,807,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Workiva by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,670,000 after buying an additional 196,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413 in the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WK traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.