Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $140.72 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,770 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.09% of Kornit Digital worth $140,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.93. 134,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.31 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.