Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $150.03 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,424 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems makes up about 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.62% of Pegasystems worth $150,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,625,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $47,780,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $130.79. 216,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day moving average of $129.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.31 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.79.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

