Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $198.66 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.61% of CoStar Group worth $198,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $925.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $20.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $933.73. The stock had a trading volume of 167,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.64 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $845.06 and its 200-day moving average is $874.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

