Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $79.01 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $79,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.78. 3,563,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

