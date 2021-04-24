Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $91.21 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $91,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.56. 4,559,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,813. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

