Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for approximately 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $125,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after acquiring an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $144,463,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.32. 401,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.17 and its 200-day moving average is $190.93. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.