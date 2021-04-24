Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,686 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.31% of PROS worth $62,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,731,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

PROS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 208,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.