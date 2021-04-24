Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 15,051 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up approximately 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Paycom Software worth $157,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC traded up $9.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.59. 291,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.30 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.89. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

