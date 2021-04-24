Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,379,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Medpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,876 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,238. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.29. The company had a trading volume of 102,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,984. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $191.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

