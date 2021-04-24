Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 218,674 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 218,674 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Bio-Techne worth $82,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.47. The company had a trading volume of 129,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,995. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.41.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

