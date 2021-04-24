Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 22,014 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Paylocity worth $101,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,231 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 172.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $85.22 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.